FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A car crashed into a home on Fort Wayne’s southeast side after colliding with another vehicle just before 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The crash between the two vehicles happened at the intersection of Winter Street and Colerick Street.

A crash on Winter Street left one vehicle in the side of someone’s home.

Fort Wayne Police say both drivers were treated by EMS on the scene, and only suffered minor injuries.

Both of the vehicles were damaged.