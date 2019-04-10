Local News

Car crashes into FWCS bus, 3 students hospitalized

By:

Posted: Apr 10, 2019 03:39 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 10, 2019 05:07 PM EDT

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Three students were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a FWCS school bus.

Officers were called to Hillegas near Bass Road around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. FWCS says the bus was heading North when a car going South cross the center line. The bus driver swerved and the car hit the side of the bus. 

The bus was full at the time of the crash and carrying students from Portage Middle School, near Jefferson Pointe. The students are expected to be alright, no one else was injured.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local