FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Three students were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a FWCS school bus.

Officers were called to Hillegas near Bass Road around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. FWCS says the bus was heading North when a car going South cross the center line. The bus driver swerved and the car hit the side of the bus.

The bus was full at the time of the crash and carrying students from Portage Middle School, near Jefferson Pointe. The students are expected to be alright, no one else was injured.