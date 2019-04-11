Surveillance cams show crash into car wash Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A car crashed into the car wash at the Shell station at 513 E. Dupont Road on Thursday, April 11, 2019. [ + - ] Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - A driver was reportedly OK after she passed out and drove through the wall of a car wash on Fort Wayne's north side Thursday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m., a car crashed into the car wash at the Shell station at 513 E. Dupont Road.

Fort Wayne Police told WANE 15 that a woman was driving east on Dupont Road when she passed out. The car veered off the road and drove through the parking lot before it crashed into the car wash.

The woman was checked out by medics. She was expected to be OK.