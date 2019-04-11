Local News

Surveillance cams show crash into car wash

Posted: Apr 11, 2019 10:38 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 11, 2019 03:06 PM EDT

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - A driver was reportedly OK after she passed out and drove through the wall of a car wash on Fort Wayne's north side Thursday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m., a car crashed into the car wash at the Shell station at 513 E. Dupont Road.

Fort Wayne Police told WANE 15 that a woman was driving east on Dupont Road when she passed out. The car veered off the road and drove through the parking lot before it crashed into the car wash.

The woman was checked out by medics. She was expected to be OK.

