FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A property damage crash shut down part of E. State Boulevard early Sunday morning.
Just before 5:40 a.m., police were called to a single vehicle-crash in front of a home at Bellshire Way and E. State Blvd. A vehicle had crashed with a pole on the property.
No injuries were reported as a result of the crash, but Fort Wayne Dispatchers told WANE 15 E. State was shut down in that area while the scene was cleaned up.
No details about what led to the crash were immediately available.
- Car crashes in front of home, shuts down intersection
- Sanders wins Nevada caucuses, takes national Democratic lead
- Fort Wayne Women’s Expo: A day to ‘treat yourself’
- Voting underway as Nevada Democrats weigh in on 2020 fight
- Four-legged models show off winter style for ‘Dog Sweater Day’