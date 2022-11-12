FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – You can give back to children in the Fort Wayne area Saturday morning at a toy drive ahead of the holiday season.

Bob Thomas Ford North is teaming up with the Old Fort Mustangers for the event that benefits Toys for Tots.

All donations will benefit Toys for Tots in Allen County and surrounding areas, organizers said. Donations can include toys and books that are new and unwrapped.

Head to Bob Thomas Ford North at 310 Coliseum Blvd. W to drop off donations between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.