Car catches fire in downtown Fort Wayne after fireworks accidentally ignite inside

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne crews responded to a downtown car fire on Sunday night.

Around 11:40 p.m. crews responded to a car fire on the 200 block of West Main Street, just in front of Peerless Cleaners. According to Fort Wayne Deputy Fire Chief Adam O’Connor, fireworks were accidentally set off in the passenger seat, resulting in the car to catch on fire.

Justin Harmon submitted this video of the car on fire on Sunday night.

Another viewer shared this video of the fire from Sunday night.

O’Connor also confirmed no one was injured last night.