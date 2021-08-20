Car and Bike Cruise fundraiser planned for Steuben County family

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) — A week after a Steuben County family’s business was struck by lightning and caught fire, the community is coming together to raise money for the family.

Eric Erman owns E & R Restorations, which was housed in his barn on Kimble Road in Steuben County. The car restoration business started as a hobby for Erman and over the past 15 years grew, employing six people. However, last week’s storm destroyed the business.

The barn was a complete loss and insurance will not cover the rebuild. Since then the community has rallied around the family and is now hosting a car and bike cruise benefit to help rebuild the shop.

The show will be at the O’Reilly Auto Parts store in Angola on Aug. 29 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Along with a car and bike show, there will be prizes and a raffle with all proceeds go to E & R restorations.

A family friend has also started a GoFundMe* for the family.

Erman says that he and his family are “blessed and thankful for the community and the support.” 

*WANE.com does not assure that the monies or donations deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a donation, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

