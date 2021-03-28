Caps for a Cause: Turning trash into treasure

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Riverfront Fort Wayne turned trash into treasure by using plastic bottle caps to make inspiring murals at the Park Foundation Pavilion on Sunday.



Participants were hard at work while having fun.

This fun and free community art project was for all ages. Under the guidance of local young activist, Sammie Vance, participants glued and drilled plastic caps onto a board that has a template of a beautiful mural.

Caps for a Cause is a drop-in program. There will be a second event will be held on April 25th. Please wear close-toed shoes and clothes that can get messy.