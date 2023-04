FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A project at Canterbury School is bringing a fine arts center to the campus.

According to the website, the 18,000-square-foot space will feature an art gallery, black box theater, recording studio and podcasting center, 2D and 3D visual art classrooms, a digital photography lab, and classrooms for band, choir, and orchestra, in addition to performance and reception spaces.

(Credit to Design Collaborative)

A groundbreaking ceremony is May 8 at 3210 Smith Road.