FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A junior at Canterbury School recently celebrated a feat only a few hundred students in the world were able to accomplish.

According to the school, Sophia Zhang earned a perfect score on the Advanced Placement (AP) Drawing Exam she took in May 2023, becoming only one of 308 students to accomplish the feat.

Sophia Zhang poses with a painting (middle) from her portfolio that received a perfect score on the AP Drawing Exam. (Photo provided by Canterbury School)

Sophia’s portfolio utilized charcoal and chalk pastel to “realistically capture endangered animal species in the wild to instill sympathy,” said Trevor Campbell, Sophia’s art teacher at Canterbury School.

One piece in Sophia’s portfolio depicted a type of deer standing in a pool of water.

“Sophia’s work is detailed and captivating,” Campbell said.

The AP Drawing Exam, which utilizes college-level standards, requires “great focus and persistence” from participating students, said Trevor Packer, head of the AP Program.

“We applaud the educators who encourage students to challenge themselves, who motivate and encourage diverse students to achieve their academic potential,” Packer said.

Colleges and universities use AP scores for college credit, advanced placement and consideration during the admission process.