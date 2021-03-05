Canterbury School alum reflects on writing for Disney+ series ‘WandaVision’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Cam Squires has come a long way since graduating from the Canterbury School in southwest Fort Wayne.

Years after moving away from northeast Indiana, Squires was tapped to help write the popular Disney+ series, “WandaVision.” The series is based around two heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – Wanda Maximoff and The Vision – and a mystery surrounding the two as they try to live a suburban life.

Before even considering a career in screenwriting, Squires was a solid baseball player for the Cavaliers. His athletic talents landed him a scholarship with Yale.

When he enrolled in Yale in 2009, Squires was determined to study international relations and law. One class changed his outlook on what he wanted to do for his career.

“First semester in college, I took a Spike Lee class, and it was probably the first time that I ever experienced how to write about TV or movies or things like that,” Squires recalled.

Squires was hooked. After graduating from Yale in 2013, he got his foot in the door in the entertainment industry by signing with a talent agency. Squires eventually landed opportunities to help on movies like, “The Clapper” and “Father Figures.” He also earned his first writing credit for an animated series, “Final Space.”

Finally, Squires got a note from his talent agency that he was being considered to help write with Marvel Studios on a new project titled, “WandaVision.”

After getting the job, Squires and the writing team began work on the Disney+ series in January 2019. Almost two years later, he describes the process of seeing the script transform into a finished product a surreal experience. Squires has also enjoyed seeing fans react and speculate as they tried to unravel the show’s mystery.

“It’s like having a massive secret, and you know you can’t tell it to people,” Squires said. “So, you just have to watch them put all the pieces together, and you can’t help them.”

Squires is grateful for the opportunity to work with the writers and executives who put together “WandaVision.”

“It was a humbling experience to be around so many brilliant minds and see how they think about story,” he said.

While he did not provide specific details, Squires said he is involved in ongoing projects and looks forward to sharing more of his work.