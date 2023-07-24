FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Thanks to caddying, a Fort Wayne student has received a full ride to Indiana University.

Hudson Shroyer, a Canterbury High School graduate, recently received the Western Golf Association’s Evans Scholarship.

The Evans Scholarship provides a full ride to college for “high-achieving caddies with limited financial means.”

To qualify, caddies must have a strong caddie record, excellent academics, show financial need and have outstanding character.

The full tuition and housing college scholarship is valued at an estimated $125,000 over four years, according to a representative Dittoe Public Relations.

Hudson will go to Indiana University in the fall.

