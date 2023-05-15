FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the second year, the Canterbury High School Art Club is leading the charge to help families in need through an online art auction.

The fundraiser is called Art for Hope and it raises money for Hope’s Harbor, formerly the Mad Anthony Children’s Hope House. Hope’s Harbor is a non-profit organization that provides amenities, support and care for families whose children are hospitalized over long periods of time.

The pieces in the online auction come from local and student artists and cover a wide range of artistic mediums.

Amrithasai Gussenhoven is the leader of the school’s art club. She says it’s a privilege to bring people together to make a difference in our community.

“There are so many stressful things happening in the world and that happen every day in our lives so to be able to contribute and help people in need through supporting Hope’s Harbor’s cause and to give people a place of solace and comfort is a really nice feeling,” said the Canterbury junior.

Executive Director of Hope’s Harbor, Wendy Hoering, is thankful for the support and inspired to see the younger generation stepping up.

“It takes a lot of people to be able to provide support to families and the fact that Amri and her group from school wanted to be a part of that is just so generous and kind.”

Last year’s auction raised more than $1,000 for Hope’s Harbor. You can find a link to the Art for Hope auction on the organization’s website.