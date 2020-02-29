Canopy Trail at Promenade Park reopens after upgrades

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After a few months of updates, the Parkview Tree Canopy Trail at Promenade Park has reopened.
The trail at Promenade Park closed in November for scheduled upgrades to the structure. The upgrades included new handrails and lighting.
In addition to the trail, all park areas north of the St. Marys River, including the north dock and PNC Playground, are now open.
