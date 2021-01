FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A resident lighting a candle accidentally started a house fire in Southwest Fort Wayne late Sunday morning.

FWFD arrived to the 9700 block of Saratoga Ct. to find smoke coming from a home. All three people in the house safely escaped.

The fire was under control in 11 minutes.

All five pets in the house, including one dog, two rabbits and 2 birds died.