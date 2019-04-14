Candidates gather for discussion, breakfast Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Allen County Democratic Party hosted their annual candidate breakfast Saturday morning.

Candidates had the opportunity to address the audience. They introduced themselves, explained why they were running and what resources they would need.

The event brought candidates together in one location for constituants to meet and ask questions over coffee and donuts.

The Mayoral Primaries are scheduled for May 7. The General Election happens on November 5.