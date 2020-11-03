Candidates for Indiana House seat hit the streets for final push to reach voters

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With Election Day nearing, the candidates running for the State House of Representatives District 81 are pounding the pavement, trying to reach those last-minute and undecided voters.

Incumbent Republican Martin Carbaugh and Democrat Kyle Miller spent their Thursday night going door to door through neighborhoods in their district. WANE 15 followed both candidates.

“It’s very important to come out and knock on doors and meet people where they are at,” Republican Martin Carbaugh said. “See what’s going on in the neighborhood. See what issues they face that may be different than issues I would face.”

“When I first got involved in this race that was the one thing that was going to move voters was that person-to-person contact,” Democrat Kyle Miller said. “When they really feel heard then we can have great conversations about the issue.”

This year’s election season has been like no other before it. Even with the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, candidates are still meeting voters making sure to wear face masks and keep their distance.

This is the second time Kyle Miller (D) and incumbent Martin Carbaugh (R) have campaigned against each other for the seat. In 2018, Carbaugh won with 10,504 votes to Miller’s 9,069.

Both Carbaugh and Miller say that they have knocked on more doors and have more signs in yards. Now it’s up to the voters to decide who they want to represent them at the statehouse.