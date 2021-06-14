Cancer survivors meet in Auburn after online support community brings them together

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A heartwarming meeting of two cancer survivors occurred in Auburn Monday after months of online communication.

New York resident Jen Costa made national headlines in 2019 when she lost her tongue to cancer and then lost 500 pounds. She went on to create an online community called StrongHeart Nation to support those battling cancer.

On Monday, Costa drove 12 hours from New York to Auburn to surprise and congratulate Auburn resident Jennifer Johnson for beating head and neck cancer.

Johnson has been communicating with Costa and gained motivation and support from her to beat cancer. Costa hopes to continue traveling and inspiring those fighting cancer through love and faith.

“I spent most of my life not realizing I had a purpose until I went through cancer myself…and now I understand that my purpose is to help others to get through it, because when I was going through it, that’s what I needed…and now I want to be that help for others,” Costa said.

If you want to support StrongHeart Nation, check out the group’s Facebook page or send an email to strongheartnation@gmail.com.