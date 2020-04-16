Cancer survivor surprised by celebration parade

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — After a Huntington County man learned he was cancer free, the community surprised him with a parade.

34-year-old Sam Scher has battled leukemia for nearly nine months. Wednesday he learned he is now cancer-free.

To celebrate, his family organized a drive-by parade at his home in Huntington County. Scher’s mother-in-law says having plenty of people in his corner helped get him through the treatment.

“He’s a good guy,” Sam’s mother-in-law Karen Anson said. “He’s got lots and lots of friends and family in his support system. I think that made a big difference with all the prayers and everything from everybody.”

Sher’s family says he was diagnosed back in August and underwent six months of chemotherapy.

