FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana is presenting their Ribbon Walk event on May 6.

The walk runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and will be held at 6316 Mutual Drive.

The event will serve to honor lost loved ones through a family-friendly activity.

All proceeds from the walk will be used to provide support in the Fort Wayne community to people with cancer physically, mentally and financially through Cancer Services.

Registration is free and donations are optional, although encouraged by the Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.

After registration, people are encouraged to form a team with family and friends to come together for the Ribbon Walk.

To register or donate in advance, you can visit the website for the Ribbon Walk.