FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Hundreds gathered Thursday at the Parkview Mirro Center for Research and Innovation to raise money for and awareness of the work done by Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.

The non-profit serves between 10 and 15 new clients each day as they walk their cancer journey.

People from 11 counties rely on Cancer Services for things like counseling, transportation, wigs, equipment loans, health supplies and more – almost all of it for free.

WANE 15’s Dirk Rowley served as MC.