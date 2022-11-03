FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana is looking for supplies for cancer patients undergoing treatment, and they need your help.

Cancer Services is asking for donations from the public for items from medical equipment to nutritional drinks per a press release. Specific items include…

Rollators (walkers with seats)

Shower chairs

Transport wheelchairs

Raised toilet seats with handles

Adult briefs

Unscented baby wipes

Face masks

BOOST – Daily Nutritional Drink

Ensure Nutrition Shakes

With donations, Cancer Services is able to provide these items to patients for free to ensure “safety and comfort” during treatment. Last year, Cancer Services was able to loan 1,143 pieces of equipment and provided over 30,000 hygiene supplies to families because of donations.

Donations are welcomed at the center located at 6316 Mutual Drive, Fort Wayne. Hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.