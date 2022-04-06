FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana will hold a walk to raise money to help those battling the disease.

Ribbon Walk will be held Saturday, May 7 at 9 a.m. at Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana at 6316 Mutual Drive.

The fundraising walk will raise money to help local people with cancer.

“The community is invited to join the walk, honor someone touched by cancer and celebrate cancer survivors,” Cancer Services wrote in a promotional release.

Those who wish to participate can register and donate HERE. Those who raise $35 or more by May 1 will receive a commemorative Ribbon Walk t-shirt.