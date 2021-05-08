Cancer Services at NE Indiana hosts annual Ribbon Walk

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Ribbon Walk hosted by the Cancer Services at NE Indiana had its annual walk event to show support for people in the community who have been affected by cancer or know someone impacted.

Attendees met at Cancer Services at NE Indiana, located at 6316 Mutual Drive in Fort Wayne. Social distancing and masks were required. For those wanting to participate but preferred to stay home, the center encouraged people to walk in their neighborhoods.

“COVID-19 has been awful for everybody, but it’s been especially challenging for families who are dealing with cancer and who has had to deal with things like going to treatment by themselves, not being able to have that, that support, not even just being able to get that hug that they need,” said Stacy Stone with CSNI.

CSNI asked attendees to tag #CSNIRibbonWalk to show who they were supporting.