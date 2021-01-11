Cancer risks highlighted for fire fighters during January

FILE- Emergency crews battle a fire at a Fort Wayne mobile home Tuesday evening. No one was injured in the fire.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) and Firefighter Cancer Support Network established January as Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month.

The organizations passed the resolution in 2018 to “provide a collaborative network for fire service members to share information and best practices to reduce preventable cancer risk throughout the entire year and beyond.”

“Firefighters have a 9 percent higher risk of being diagnosed with cancer and a 14 percent higher risk of dying from cancer than the general U.S. population,” according to a study from the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.

The study found the cancers most responsible for the higher risk is respiratory, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal, and kidney.

Local 124 of the IAFF in Fort Wayne is recognizing the month, as well.

