Canal Days kicks off in New Haven

New Haven city streets close off to cars, and open up for carnival style fun, all for Canal Days. The festival dates back to the 50s and 60s, as a way to serve as a homecoming to New Haven residents.

Organizers say it’s now turned into a way to invite community members, and neighboring community members to explore what New Haven has to offer. It’s also the town’s unofficial start to summer.

The festival is June 4th through the 8th, and is in downtown on Broadway, Schnelker Park, and the space in between.

Organizers say they’re goal is to, “serve as a catalyst for our local not-for-profit entities so that they have a specific avenue for raising funds for their projects, projects that in turn benefit our community as a whole. By uniting businesses and charitable organizations, the positive rewards that are reaped dramatically impact New Haven’s overall quality of life.”

For more information head to NewHavenCanalDays.com.

