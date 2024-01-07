FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Needing some final wedding details checked off your list? Sunday head to the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum for the 2024 Winter Bridal Spectacular.

Admission per person is $10 per person but any brides registering online ahead of time are eligible for all door prizes and giveaways that happen during the show. At the show, brides will get an opportunity to plan their whole big day if needed or work out the last touches with 75 different vendors.

Brides will also get the opportunity to see a fashion show with the chance of three brides getting to walk away with a wedding dress valued at $1,200 from Blush Bridal.

Pre-registration is closed but you can still register ahead of time at the event. The 2024 Winter Bridal Spectacular is located at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum at 4000 Parnell Ave in Fort Wayne. The event goes from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday