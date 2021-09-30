Can you carve a pumpkin? You might win $500 in Pumpkin-Palooza

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Here’s a chance to carve a $500 prize.
Pumpkin-Palooza is being rolled out by Headwaters Counseling of Fort Wayne to raise “awareness and funds for good mental health in our community.”
Participants can decorate, carve or design a “live” pumpkin. Categories for pumpkin entries are:
- Best carved
- Best decorated
- Best look-a-like
The winner of each category receives $500.
Entries must be submitted by October 31. Votes cost $1 each on the website. Winners will be announced November 10.
According to a press release, Headwaters Counseling provides compassionate, client centered, goal oriented and strengths-focused counseling services serving Northeast Indiana since 1947, with qualified therapists dedicated to employees, employers, and better community mental health.