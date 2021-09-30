Can you carve a pumpkin? You might win $500 in Pumpkin-Palooza

The first jack-o-lanterns originated in Ireland and were originally carved into turnips rather than pumpkins.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Here’s a chance to carve a $500 prize.

Pumpkin-Palooza is being rolled out by Headwaters Counseling of Fort Wayne to raise “awareness and funds for good mental health in our community.”

Participants can decorate, carve or design a “live” pumpkin. Categories for pumpkin entries are:

Best carved

Best decorated

Best look-a-like

The winner of each category receives $500.

Entries must be submitted by October 31. Votes cost $1 each on the website. Winners will be announced November 10.

According to a press release, Headwaters Counseling provides compassionate, client centered, goal oriented and strengths-focused counseling services serving Northeast Indiana since 1947, with qualified therapists dedicated to employees, employers, and better community mental health.