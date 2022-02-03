Can businesses open during a weather-related State of Emergency?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Emergency work, or work in an emergency?

Like many counties in northeast Indiana, the Allen County commissioners on Wednesday declared a State of Emergency due to severe winter weather. In the order, Homeland Security Director Bernie Beier said travel was restricted to emergency management workers only, and residents should “refrain from all travel until further notice.”

But on Thursday, many Fort Wayne businesses not considered “emergency management” opened for business, and called in workers.

Several residents reached out to WANE 15 to learn whether this was allowed.

The answer is “complicated,” Beier said. He explained, though, that the emergency order only relates to travel and offers no authority to require businesses to close.

Beier said the general intent of the order is simply to “keep as many people as we can keep reasonably off the roads while they are dangerous for travel.”

“Our intent is to save and protect lives,” he added.

It worked, too. Beier said Allen County reported zero crashes in a six-hour span after the order was put in place.

Beier thanked residents for their patience and cooperation.