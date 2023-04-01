DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The driver of a pickup truck was traveling southbound on I-69 near the 329-mile marker in DeKalb County while pulling a camper when he encountered severe crosswind just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

The crosswind caused the camper to tip and fall on its side. The truck and camper then jack-knifed into a 180-degree spin before ultimately coming to a halt in the middle of the road.

The truck only suffered small damage to the hitch area estimating around $1,000. The camper reported major damage totaling around $20,000, according to a news release. The driver did not suffer any injuries.