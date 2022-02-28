DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) — Lance Camper, a manufacturer of lightweight truck campers and travel trailers, will expand its footprint in Decatur, and add 100 jobs.

Lance Camper on Monday announced plans to add an assembly plant and component warehouse in Decatur to produce travel trailers for Lance dealers in the eastern North America, the company said. Lance plans to renovate an existing building on Patterson Street.

“With the growing interest in and demand for travel trailers, our Decatur facilities will help to better serve those dealers in the Midwest and in the East,” said Mike Lanciotti, president of REV Recreation Group, which owns Lance. “Adams County is known for its loyal and diligent workforce, many with expertise in RV manufacturing; we look forward to more employees joining the Lance team.”

This expansion will create more than 100 jobs in Adams County. Initial recruitment for workers should being in early April.

Lance said its preliminary startup for the plant is planned for July, with production ramp-up to follow for

6-8 months.

“The Adams County EDC strives to make Adams County a great place to do business, and this announcement from Lance Camper is evidence of this work,” said Colton Bickel with the Adams County EDC. “The addition of Lance Camper to Adams County continues to reinforce us as a leader in the recreational sector. We are thankful for Lance Camper and their desire to locate and grow in Adams County.”