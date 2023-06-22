NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — This week, East Allen County Schools (EACS) hosted Camp Wonder, a summer camp that offers certain EACS elementary students the chance to learn STEM concepts.

EACS brought in 130 elementary students participating in the High Ability program to introduce them to concepts in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

During the camp, which uses curriculum from the National Inventor Hall of Fame, students were able to take on real-world challenges and expand their creativity, according to EACS.

“Being engaged in creative thinking is so important, especially coming out of our post-COVID years where students lost a lot of the ability to really think and work collaboratively with others,” said EACS High Ability Coordinator Staci Salzbrenner.

EACS held Camp Wonder at New Haven Intermediate School.