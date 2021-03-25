Camp Red Cedar launches new event space

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Camp Red Cedar, a 57-acre summer camp and year-round horseback riding facility for children and adults of all abilities, has launched a new event space: The Lodge at Camp Red Cedar.

In 2018, Camp Red Cedar invested $4 million to expand their campus to include an 11,500 square foot, fully accessible activity center. The state of the art facility, designed by MSKTD & Associates, is now available to rent for weddings, office parties, corporate meetings, fundraisers and other events.

Photo courtesy of Camp Red Cedar

“The facility overlooks picturesque woods and a 10-acre lake, and includes capacity for up to 250 guests/attendees, a covered lakeside porch, indoor/outdoor fireplaces, a large catering prep kitchen, accessible parking and more,” Camp Red Cedar said.

The camp said all proceeds made from rentals will support the Camp Red Cedar’s mission and will go directly to the cost of keeping camps and therapeutic riding affordable and accessible for children and adults with disabilities and their families.

Photo courtesy of Camp Red Cedar

“We’re so proud of our new facility and we’re excited to be able to share it with the community,” said Karen Shollenberger, vice president of Camp Red Cedar. “The Lodge is an incredibly beautiful building and the surroundings are the perfect back drop for any special event. Having a rental space open to the public also gives us an opportunity to share our mission with more people – and our mission remains the cornerstone of what we do every day at Camp Red Cedar.”

For a tour or to learn more about The Lodge at Camp Red Cedar, visit www.thelodgeatcrc.com or call or email TheLodge@CampRedCedar.com; 260-637-3608.