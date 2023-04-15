FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s almost summer camp time at Camp Red Cedar. The campers are signed up, but now the nonprofit needs counselors.

Camp Red Cedar director Shelly Detcher stopped by WANE 15 to share more about the need for camp counselors. You can learn more about that in the interview above.

This is a description of the job on Camp Red Cedar’s website:

“Camp staff positions include camp counselors, lifeguards; certified horseback riding instructors and barn staff. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and available from the end of May until the end of August and will be paid a $400 weekly stipend. Camp staff work Monday through Friday, 7a.m. to 4 p.m., and counselors will rotate to cover the weekly optional overnight that some of our camps offer. New staff members are required to attend two weeks of paid training, which includes CPR and First Aid certification.”

