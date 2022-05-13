FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – They were able to say goodbye to him on his home away from home:

The basketball court.

A calling for Blackhawk Christian High School’s head basketball coach emeritus was underway Friday in the Brave’s gymnasium, where Marc J. Davidson coached for eight years.

The 49-year-old, who coached the Braves to two state championships, died from a rare form of cancer called renal epithelioid angiomyolipoma this past weekend.

Marc Davidson coaching the Braves

He previously played basketball at the University of Illinois – his home state – as well as Trinity International University where he was an NAIA All-American. After college, he played professionally for four different teams during eight seasons in France.

Davidson found “a true passion in investing in the lives of young men through coaching” once his playing days came to an end, according to his obituary. He made teaching stops in Michigan, Illinois, Georgia and finally, Indiana, where he taught and coached at Lakeside Park Christian School before coming to Blackhawk.

He also became a strongman competitor in the process.

Davidson had a heart for adoption and bringing orphans to their forever home, according to his obituary, which is why the family asks that memorials in his honor be made to Lifesong for Orphans or Blackhawk Christian School.

He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Lisa Davidson, his children, siblings as well as his father.