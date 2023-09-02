FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Saturday, September 9 The American Warrior Initiative will be hosting the Ruff Riders for Veterans event, combining the love of motorcycles with giving back to veterans.

The event, sponsored by Harley-Davidson of Fort Wayne, is meant to bring passengers and riders to the dealership to raise funds to provide military veterans with trained service dogs, grants, equipment, and other assistance to these individuals, their families, and organizations that they strive to serve.

The event will run from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a chili cook-off and bake sale. The event is open to the public but if you do want to participate with your motorcycle it is $20 for a rider and $10 for a passenger.

For more information regarding the event and to donate or register head to Ruff Riders for Veterans website.