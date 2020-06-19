Calling all artists: Fort Wayne Public Art Commission looking for artists

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM – JUNE 03: Graffiti artist Akse spray paints a mural of George Floyd in Manchester’s northern quarter on June 03, 2020 in Manchester, United Kingdom. The death of an African-American man, George Floyd, while in the custody of Minneapolis police has sparked protests across the United States, as well as demonstrations of solidarity in many countries around the world. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

FORT WAYNE,Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Public Art Commission is asking artists to submit their qualifications to design and paint one of two murals that portray local stories of civil rights and social justice.

Art for All Public Art Master Plan is creating murals for the Faces of the Fort project. This project is inspired by Atlanta’s ‘Off The Wall’ project which honors individuals who have made a significant contribution to the advancement of civil rights. This includes: race, gender, sexual orientation and immigration status.

Faces of the Fort will include murals throughout the city and will focus on using storytelling to share and preserve the cultural legacy of Fort Wayne’s diverse neighborhoods.

“Faces of the Fort aims to increase awareness of community stories by promoting understanding, interaction, and a more robust culture of civic engagement,” said Réna Bradley, Faces of the Fort Committee Chair. “Faces of the Fort celebrates the rich history of Fort Wayne’s residents and their unique backgrounds, stories, and perspectives.”

Artists can submit their qualifications and will be selected by a committee. The selection committee includes:two members of the Fort Wayne Public Art Commission, a designee from Arts United, a designee from the Fort Wayne Museum of Art, residents of each of the City’s four quadrants, two art professionals, a representative from the African/African-American Historical Society, a representative from Amani Family Services and a representative from the LGBTQ Community.

The selection committee will select artists based on their technical expertise, demonstrated successful implementation of similar art projects, ability to execute a public art project in a culturally rich and complex area and interest in creating artwork for Faces of the Fort.

Two artists will be selected and will have a budget of $10,000 each to design and create their murals. The murals will be located in southeast and northeast Fort Wayne. Final locations have not been determined. The chosen artists will create their designs after taking part in a series of community conversations with local residents.

The deadline for artists to submit qualifications is July 5. More information can be found at: www.fwcommunitydevelopment.org/artprojects.