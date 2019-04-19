Call for help leads to underage drinking arrests

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Kathryn Raber, Myron Lehman and Matthew Hochstetler were all incarcerated at the LaGrange County Jail for illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage.

LAGRANGE COUNTY (WANE) - An emergency call for an unresponsive girl who had been drinking led to 14 teens getting into trouble with police.



Just before 2:00 Friday morning, police were called to a home in the 5100 block of CR 1050 West in LaGrange County. A group of teens had been drinking at that home and one of them became unresponsive, said LaGrange County Sheriff’s Director of Communications Bill Morr. That girl was taken to the hospital.



At the scene, 10 juveniles between the ages of 16 and 17 were released to their parents. Police did arrest three additional teens for minor consumption. Kathryn Raber, Myron Lehman and Matthew Hochstetler were all incarcerated at the LaGrange County Jail for illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage, said Morr.



The case remains under investigation.