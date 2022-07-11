FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Residents who are still dealing with debris from the July 5 storms can call 311 this week to request help from cleaning crews, the City of Fort Wayne announced Monday.

Residents are asked to call 311 and submit their address no later than the end of the workday Friday. From there, tree debris can be set at the curb for pickup, and cleanup crews will collect debris “as soon as possible.”

The City noted it will take several weeks for all the debris from the most recent storm to be completely cleared.

This announcement does not apply to Waynedale and Aboite residents impacted by the derecho in June. The City said crews are continuing to collect debris in those areas without requiring a call to 311.

Residents who are able to remove their own tree debris can continue using these drop-off sites: