FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Caleb Swanigan, the former Homestead and Purdue standout who played in the NBA, has died. He was 25.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office confirmed to WANE 15 that Swanigan died of natural causes.

Swanigan was drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers in 2017 but had not played in the NBA since 2019. He won Indiana’s coveted Mr. Basketball honor after leading Homestead to its first and only state title in 2015. He then played at Purdue University before declaring for the NBA draft.

💔 Devastated.



Our thoughts and prayers to Caleb Swanigan’s family and friends. The world lost a gentle soul last night.



Love you Biggie. pic.twitter.com/spU2hQtJdi — Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) June 21, 2022

Swanigan, who experienced homelessness as a child before being adopted, eventually got a diploma in Educational History from Purdue. He also helped organize a fundraiser for homelessness and released music in 2019.