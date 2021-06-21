Cajun and Creole restaurant in Portland helping county recover after tornado

PORTLAND, Ind. (WANE) — A Portland restaurant is giving back to those impacted by the tornado in Jay County on Friday.

T’ophers Place Cajun and Creole Restaurant Co-Owner and Chef Chris Smith reached out to the community for help after the storm. Smith made gumbo and rice, then joined dozens of people who volunteered and donated supplies.

Smith moved to Jay County from Louisiana in January 2019 and was impacted by Hurricane Katrina in 2005. He remembers losing power during the storm and how the storm disrupted life. He feels inspired to give back based on his experiences from Katrina and from living in the south for so many years.

“Whether you can give something or not to people, if you give them time and attention, and give them a shoulder to lean on and cry on, and to let them know they’re not alone in the world, that makes a big difference. And you know down south you know that southern hospitality that I can bring up here, it still stuck with me because I love to be able to help people,” Smith says.

If you would like to support Smith’s authentic Louisiana restaurant and his efforts to help the community, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.