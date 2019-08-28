Cahoots Coffee Cafe offers more than a cup of joe

FILE – In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous cancer warning label because of a chemical produced in the roasting process. Judge Berle wrote […]

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – Beyond the brews at Cahoots Coffee Café serves as a place for young people in the Angola community to come together to express their talents.

Café manager, Marie Barge, describes Cahoots as a “safe, non-threatening, nonjudgmental venue to share their talents, develop meaningful relationships with caring adults and peers, and cultivate their unique gifts.”

Cahoots Coffee Café was established in 2005. The café is an independent nonprofit, in collaboration with the Angola Congregational Church and Angola Methodists Church.

Barge says she has noticed Cahoots gives back to the community, too. Groups meet at the café during the day, and at night you can find open mics, poetry slams, and game nights.

Cahoots serves as a spot for their Tell It Like It Is program, the safe place for a counseling session, or, of course, grabbing a cup of coffee or light snack.

“During school breaks and bad weather days, Cahoots offers a lunch for school children. Cahoots Coffee Cafe offers more than great coffee drinks and delicious baked items. It offers old fashioned interaction with others, building a strong community. We are supported through our drink & food sales, grants and donations,” says Barge.

