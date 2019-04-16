Caged puppy found in trash bin Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A puppy found in a trash bin is shown. (Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control) [ + - ] Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - A puppy was found in a cage in a trash bin and authorities have asked for the public's help to find the person responsible.

It was March 20 when a garbage truck driver found the puppy in a crate inside a trash bin in the 200 block of East Masterson Avenue. Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control was called in.

A veterinarian examined the puppy and found it had suffered "multiple traumas" in its short life. As a result, the puppy is now blind.

The puppy is now recovering in a home through the shelter's foster program. The puppy is available for adoption.

Authorities have launched a full investigation to find the person or people responsible. Officers have canvassed the area the puppy was found.

Anyone with any information on the case is asked to call Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control at 427-1244 or 449-3000 after 8 p.m. and on weekends.