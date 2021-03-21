Byron Hospital liquidation tours give public last look at building

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Hundreds of people went through a former hospital on the city’s northwest side looking to purchase a piece of the building’s history.

Sunday the Steffen Group held a public inspection period at the former Irene Byron Hospital on Lima Road. It was the last opportunity for people to look before they bid in an online auction.

The Byron Health moved out of the building in May of last year leaving behind rooms of furniture. Plus, plenty of building fixtures like handrails, doors, signs, and even a payphone are also for sale. You can also snag some more unique items like a dentist chair, an x-ray machine, and optometry equipment.

All of that was on display for those touring, and it was also the last chance for people to take a look at the inside of the building before its fate is decided.

“Today is the one and only tour time is the open time for the public and then other than that bidding will just be what’s online,” said Josh Lewis, V.P., real estate broker, and auctioneer for Steffen Group. “There’s just so much history in this building so I think anything from the building is a nice memory piece here but there’s things like street signs, lots of the shelves, and lockers would be a neat piece to have in your garage or anything like that.”

The auction is online only and is happening now through Friday. You can take part by going to Steffen Group’s website and clicking the tab for the Byron auction.



The one thing not for auction right now is the property itself. The Allen County Board of Commissioners owns the land and the building. They have not yet announced what they plan to do with it.