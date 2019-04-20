Byron Health Center to Host Eggstravaganza

Copyright by WANE - All rights reserved

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Byron Health Center will again host an Eggstravaganza Community Easter Egg Hunt presented by MKM architecture + design on the Byron Health Center Campus grounds on the day before Easter, Saturday, April 20th, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

The event will be at 12101 Lima Rd in Fort Wayne.

Byron Health Center staff and family members will spread Easter Eggs throughout the campus of the facility and members of the community are encouraged to bring their children out to enjoy some pre-Easter fun.

Prior to the actual Easter Egg Hunt, booths will be set up with snacks and activities for all to enjoy.

Byron Health Center residents will participate in the event and help pass out Easter Egg prizes. This will be a fun-filled afternoon for all! The event will be held rain or shine.

A very special visit from Peter CottonTail, the Easter Bunny, is expected along with visits from other local mascots including the Fort Wayne Derby Girl's Mean Jean, Crazy Pinz Stryker the Parrot, Purdue Fort Wayne's Don the Mastodon and the Three Rivers Festival's Admiral Andy. Appearances from the Indiana Tech Cheerleaders, Summit City Cause-Players superheroes and the Huntertown Fire Department are also expected.

The event is free of charge and the public is encouraged to attend. Special friends of Byron Health Center will receive exclusive invitations, including: congregation members of Keefer Creek Baptist Church, students, staff and parents from Eel River and Oak View Elementary Schools and members of the Fort Wayne Corvette Club. Refreshments will be served.



