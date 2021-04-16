Byron Health Center seeking nurses in long-term care roles among nurse shortage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Byron Health Center held a job fair on Thursday and is actively seeking nurses and nurse assistants to join their team among the global nurse shortage.

According to the World Health Organization, there is a shortage of nurses. The pandemic brought many challenges to those in the medical field and nurses were at the frontlines. As the world adjusted to working from home and switching to virtual school, some nurses had to leave the medical field to be with their families. Sarah Starcher, Executive Director at Byron, encouraged nurses who are returning to work to apply, “I do think the more we see the opportunity for nurses to come back after having to stay home to care for a compromised loved one or children, that they’re starting to come back into the healthcare field.”

Hannah Evans, Director of Team Engagement, recently moved from Indianapolis to Fort Wayne after she felt compelled by Byron to work in healthcare in a long-term stable role, “We actually do have people who have been here anywhere from five to six years to 37 years. We have people who have been here their entire careers and that’s something I really admired as a young professional.”

The Byron Health Center plans to host future job fairs and candidates can register online. Hannah Evans can also be reached at hevans@byronhealth.org.