FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Byron Health Center community recycling drop of location on Lima road is moving to 2 Fort Recovery road.

The Fort Recovery road location will be open on July 28th. The hours will be the same: Tuesday-Saturday, 8 a.m.- 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

You can call 260-449-7878 with any questions or visit the Allen county Department of Environmental Management’s website.