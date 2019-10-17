Byron Health Center prepping for Trunk-o-Treat

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Byron Health Center will host a Trunk-o-Treat just in time for Halloween.

The event will take place at the health center’s Friendship Corner courtyard and parking lot on Thursday, October 24 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. located at the corner of Carroll and Lima Roads.

Byron Health Center staff along with special guests from the Fort Wayne Corvette Club and Eel River Elementary School PTA will bring out parked cars with decorated trunks filled with candy. There will be a fire pit, hot chocolate and scary movies in the Eakin Family Room, and a straw bale maze for children.

Area mascots, such as Johnny Tincap, the Mad Ant, and Purdue Fort Wayne’s Don to Mastodon, will be join as a part of the fun.

The health center says they are accepting donations of candy.