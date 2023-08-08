FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The City of Fort Wayne announced Tuesday it’s ending its partnership with the company that provides electric scooters to rent.

Veo first started the pilot program after getting approval in 2019. The goal was to provide more transportation options, promote travel to businesses and tourist attractions, improve air quality, reduce traffic congestion and connect neighborhoods.

However from the very beginning there were concerns voiced about the scooters being left in the middle of sidewalks, reckless operators and other negligent behavior.

As a result, Veo has been notified it will no longer be allowed to operate effective September 4. In a press release the city noted that the decision to terminate the partnership was made in conjunction with research about similar shared mobility programs in other cities, both in Indiana and elsewhere.





