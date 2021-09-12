Butterflies highlight of ‘Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Monarch Festival is one of the highlights for passport holders participating in ‘Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown’ Sunday.

The festival includes a variety of programs and activities. There are displays of live monarchs at different stages of their life cycle, from caterpillars to adults, monarch butterfly tagging prior to release, educational presentations, learning stations and hands-on activities for all ages.

The Little River Wetlands is one of 19 places to check out for free during the Visit Fort Wayne event.

Eagle Marsh today offers hikes on interpretive trails lined with tall native wildflowers to watch butterflies nectaring or roosting almost close enough to touch. There are even plant giveaways– visitors will be offered varieties of milkweed, the only plant on which monarchs lay their eggs, to plant either at Eagle Marsh or take home.

The on-site farmer’s market is offering pollinator-friendly products such as local honey and native plants.

As the focus of the 2021 Monarch Festival, local partners will be available to discuss projects happening locally to help our native pollinators who travel thousands of miles annually to migrate.

Little River Wetlands Project is a nonprofit land trust that restores and protects wetlands in the watershed of the Little River, a tributary of the Wabash River. LRWP`s project area encompasses more than 140,000 acres in Allen and Huntington Counties, Indiana. The organization manages several preserves, including Eagle Marsh, the largest inland urban wetland restoration in the U.S.